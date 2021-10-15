Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Shares Up 7.2%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) shares shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSKIF)

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

