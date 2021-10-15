BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.