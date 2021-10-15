HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after buying an additional 719,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 17.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.82. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

