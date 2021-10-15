42,488 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.16% of Weis Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 4.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Weis Markets by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $35,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMK opened at $54.82 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

