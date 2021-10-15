Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after buying an additional 256,177 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

