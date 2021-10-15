Fmr LLC Has $201.18 Million Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.10% of BioAtla worth $201,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

In other BioAtla news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,616,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

