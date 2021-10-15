Fmr LLC Purchases 303,465 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ryder System worth $203,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 354,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 376.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 25.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 112,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

R opened at $83.25 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

