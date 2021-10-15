Fmr LLC Has $218.40 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Fluor worth $218,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 50.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

FLR opened at $17.52 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

