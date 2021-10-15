Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,577 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 11.77% of Purple Innovation worth $207,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,788,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,912,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

