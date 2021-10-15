$0.55 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Monro posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Monro by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 7.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Monro by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Monro by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Monro by 37.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

