Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally Sells 1,278 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $41,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

APR stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APR. started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $28,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

