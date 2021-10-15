FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised FlexShopper from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,504 shares of company stock worth $74,490. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

