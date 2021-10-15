Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 2.60. Fathom has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $98,802.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,034 shares of company stock worth $1,485,751. Company insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fathom by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 1,323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

