Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 23,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $299,276. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 314.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.