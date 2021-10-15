David A. Rosa Sells 3,318 Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $10,119.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $3.07 on Friday. Biotricity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Biotricity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Biotricity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

