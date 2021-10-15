Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.10 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

