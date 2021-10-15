Fmr LLC Acquires 182,707 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fmr LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 182,707 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.56% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $218,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,342,288. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $625.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $602.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

