Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 65.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 72,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 280,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $334.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

