1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $28.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.