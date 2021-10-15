Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.22). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($45.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

AHT opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $414.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 205,962 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

