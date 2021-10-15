Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

