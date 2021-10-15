Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.