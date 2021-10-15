B. Riley Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $29.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.