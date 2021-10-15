Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

LRN stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

