LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,750,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

