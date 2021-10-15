Linde (NYSE:LIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.20.

LIN opened at $308.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The firm has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

