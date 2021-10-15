The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Lowered to $80.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

