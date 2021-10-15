Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

