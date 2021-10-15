Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.12 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.