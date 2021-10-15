Dale Burks Sells 1,629 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $76,172.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.