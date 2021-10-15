City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NYSE:CIO opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $804.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

