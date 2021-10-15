Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.42. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

