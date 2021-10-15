Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wingstop (WING)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently:

10/14/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/13/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/5/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.40, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Get Wingstop Inc alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.