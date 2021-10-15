Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $19,900.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $19,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.55 million, a PE ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

