Alan J. Russell Sells 1,270 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $22,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EWTX opened at $18.11 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $181,584,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

