Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,006,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

