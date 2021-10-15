Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,006,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.