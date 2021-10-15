Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.70.

Shares of EHC opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

