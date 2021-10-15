Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the September 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:FRCEF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

