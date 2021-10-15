Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFTF opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $60.07.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
