C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

