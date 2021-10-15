Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.42 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%.

About Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

