Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.42 target price on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.
About Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY)
Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.
