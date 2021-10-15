Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Trading Up 1.5%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 19,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 78,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 59.85%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

