LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Down 0.1%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.58. 11,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.59% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

