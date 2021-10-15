CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading Up 2.9%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 251,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 825,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.