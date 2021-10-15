Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.09 Million Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

