Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 395 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.52 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

