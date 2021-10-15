Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

HAS stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

