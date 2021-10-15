Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,328,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,159,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.96.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $202.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.