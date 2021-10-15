Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $79.74 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93.

