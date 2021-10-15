Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.95 Million Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $74,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.